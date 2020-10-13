The Best Nintendo Switch Deals You’ll Find This Prime Day — Including an Epic Animal Crossing Bundle
It's time to do some early holiday shopping!
Get ready to get your game on!
Scattered among Amazon’s one million Prime Day deals, there are tons of Nintendo Switch markdowns, including sales on consoles, popular 2020 games, and bundle offers — plus, a few special deals just for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime). They’re all likely to sell out fast though, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to save.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals:
- Nintendo Switch (Red and Blue Joy-Con) Animal Crossing Bundle, $417.89 (orig. $440.98)
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) with 128GB MicroSD Card, $226.39 (orig. $234.98)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Game, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Just Dance 2020 Game (Digital Code), $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Game (Digital Code), $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- NBA 2K21 Game (Digital Code), $38.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) with 128GB MicroSD Card, $226.36 (orig. $234.98)
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) with 128GB MicroSD Card, $225.40 (orig. $234.98)
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) with 128GB MicroSD Card, $226.36 (orig. $234.98)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Game, $55.99 (orig. $61)
- Super Mario Party Game, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Splatoon 2 Game, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Game, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Game, $24.88 (orig. $29.99)
- Lego Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles Game, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World Game, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
To our surprise, several 2020 games are now going for less, including the new Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Game, Just Dance, NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Game, and NBA 2K21 Game. Shoppers can also save on the red and blue joy-con Nintendo Switch Console through Amazon’s Animal Crossing bundle offer. And similarly, those after the Nintendo Switch Lite console can score savings when they purchase it with the MicroSD card.
Though these offers are definitely worth taking advantage of, the most exciting promotions are just for Prime members. Amazon is now offering subscribers an exclusive discount on 12-month online family memberships and memory cards, plus special savings on seven popular games that are now going for as little as $39.99.
Prime Member-Only Nintendo Switch Deals:
- 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, $39.99 (orig. $69.98)
- Prime Members save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles, from $39.99
And FYI, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console in stock. The $299 special edition bundle may be tricky to track down this holiday season, so while it’s not on sale right now, it’s a great time to scoop it up.
You can start your shopping with these incredible offers below, or browse the full assortment through Amazon’s Prime Day sale hub. Just be sure to grab the products you’re eyeing and check out ASAP. Last Prime Day, there were only a few Nintendo Switch offers, and they sold out almost immediately.
Buy It! Nintendo Switch (Red and Blue Joy-Con) Animal Crossing Bundle, $417.89 (orig. $440.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) with 128GB MicroSD Card, $226.39 (orig. $234.98); amazon.com
Buy It! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Game, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Just Dance 2020 Game (Digital Code), $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Game (Digital Code), $84.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! NBA 2K21 Game (Digital Code), $38.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
More Prime Day 2020 News:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.