The Best Nintendo Switch Deals You’ll Find This Prime Day — Including an Epic Animal Crossing Bundle

Get ready to get your game on!

Scattered among Amazon’s one million Prime Day deals, there are tons of Nintendo Switch markdowns, including sales on consoles, popular 2020 games, and bundle offers — plus, a few special deals just for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime). They’re all likely to sell out fast though, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to save.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals:

Though these offers are definitely worth taking advantage of, the most exciting promotions are just for Prime members. Amazon is now offering subscribers an exclusive discount on 12-month online family memberships and memory cards, plus special savings on seven popular games that are now going for as little as $39.99.

Prime Member-Only Nintendo Switch Deals:

And FYI, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console in stock. The $299 special edition bundle may be tricky to track down this holiday season, so while it’s not on sale right now, it’s a great time to scoop it up.

You can start your shopping with these incredible offers below, or browse the full assortment through Amazon’s Prime Day sale hub. Just be sure to grab the products you’re eyeing and check out ASAP. Last Prime Day, there were only a few Nintendo Switch offers, and they sold out almost immediately.

Buy It! Nintendo Switch (Red and Blue Joy-Con) Animal Crossing Bundle, $417.89 (orig. $440.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) with 128GB MicroSD Card, $226.39 (orig. $234.98); amazon.com

Buy It! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Game, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Just Dance 2020 Game (Digital Code), $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Game (Digital Code), $84.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! NBA 2K21 Game (Digital Code), $38.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

