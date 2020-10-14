Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Other Fire tablets are going for as little as $40

Prime Members Can Get Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Tablet for $100 Less Than the Cheapest iPad Right Now

Attention, shoppers: Prime Day 2020 is here, and with it comes some good news. You don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars to get a versatile (and gorgeous) tablet that will make working or schooling from home a little easier.

Amazon’s annual two-day sale is packed with Fire tablet deals, including an impressive Prime member-exclusive offer on its top-rated Fire HD 10 Tablet. The Alexa-enabled device comes with many of the same features as more expensive tablets from other brands, but costs over $100 less than those pricier options during Prime Day. It’s currently going for just $120, which is 37 percent off its usual price tag.

Buy It! Fire HD 10 Tablet, $119.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

The Fire HD tablet has earned over 52,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its screen quality, battery life, and overall value. With a 1080p full HD display, front- and rear-facing cameras, an upgraded processor that’s 30 percent faster than previous models, and a 12-hour battery, it’s the retailer’s snazziest tablet — and it gives Apple’s assortment of iPads some competition.

Just like tablets from other popular brands, it’s ideal for streaming entertainment, working on the go, gaming, reading books, and connecting to social media. Plus, this less expensive device comes with Alexa, so you can use it to power your other smart home devices, ask Alexa questions, and more.

The Prime subscriber discount is just one of over a million Prime Day deals offered this year. Shoppers can also get several other Fire tablets, including ones designed for kids, for much less. Non-members can get in on all of these exclusive deals as well by registering for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

Prime Day always features some of the year’s best deals on Amazon devices, but once the event ends the prices will go back up so be sure to grab one (or a few if you’re ready to start your holiday shopping) while the tablets are marked down.

