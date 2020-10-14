Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

iPads, AirPods, Macbooks, and Apple Watches are still in stock and on sale — but only until tonight

All of These Apple Prime Day Deals Are at Risk of Selling Out

With new product announcements (hello, iPhone 12) and tons of Prime Day deals, it’s been an exciting week for Apple fans.

Amazon Prime Day 2020’s Apple deals include markdowns on its shopper-loved iPads, Apple Watches, Macbook laptops, and Apple AirPods. The retailer even has a record-setting low price on wired charging Apple AirPods that’s just for Prime members (spoiler: they’re currently on sale for $115). All of Amazon’s Prime Day sales wrap up at midnight PT tonight, leaving shoppers with just a few hours to take advantage of these savings.

Best Apple Deals:

While most of these deals are open to all shoppers, only Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free trial of Prime) can snag AirPods for as little as $115, which is the lowest sale price offered to date. Those without a Prime subscription can still score a deal and get the wireless Bluetooth earbuds with over 140,000 five-star ratings for $125. Another AirPods offer that’s too good to pass up: the now-$199 Apple AirPods Pro, which, again, is the product’s lowest Amazon price to date.

Surprisingly, Apple’s two 2020 Pro edition iPads are both on sale. The 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, are currently discounted. And if the particular model or color you’re after is backordered, you can still take advantage of these savings by placing your order today.

No matter what you have your eye on — for yourself or for holiday gifts — you’ll want to shop quickly. Prices will go back up when Prime Day ends, and popular items are likely to sell out before the shopping event wraps up. Go ahead and browse all of Apple’s remaining Prime Day deals below, or check out the rest of the sale through Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $114.99 with Prime (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 (40mm, GPS), $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS), $199 (orig. $229); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch, $749.99 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch, $949 (orig. $999); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, $329.98 (orig. $349); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Macbook Air Laptop, $849.99 with coupon (orig. $999); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, $2,079 (orig. $2,399); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display, $1,709.93 (orig. $1,799); amazon.com

