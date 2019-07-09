Apple and HP Laptops Are Majorly Discounted Days Before Amazon Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score big savings on a new laptop — think again!

While Amazon’s annual Prime Day is still a few days away, you can shop these early Prime Day deals now on top-rated laptops from HP, Apple, Acer, and more popular brands. With markdowns up to 24 percent off, it’s an excellent time to invest in a new laptop, tablet, or convertible design that serves as both.

Just like the retailer’s other early Prime Day deals on electronics and devices, smart televisions, and mattresses and beds, these early sales are a great way to shop some of the retailer’s most in-demand products before the mad rush begins and items start to sell out. What’s more, anyone can shop these sales — though a Prime membership (or even a free 30-day trial) will score you free, two-day shipping on eligible orders.

You can shop all of Amazon’s lead-up Prime Day deals through its deal page or browse our curated selection of laptop deals right here. Happy shopping!

Lenovo Chromebook C330 Two-in-One Convertible Laptop

Coming in at just 2.6 pounds, this super lightweight, 360-degree laptop is easy to tote around and perfect for commuters. Users love its fast speed, touchscreen display, and convertible design, which allows it to be used in four ways — laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode.

Buy It! Lenovo Chromebook C330 Two-in-One Convertible Laptop, $249.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Apple Macbook Air 13-Inch Retina Display

Get nearly $100 off Apple’s latest Macbook Air laptop in its gold, silver, and space gray hues ahead of Prime Day. This popular, lightweight laptop has earned a 4.5-star rating from Amazon shoppers, and features Apple’s latest Touch Bar design and Touch ID security allowing you to unlock your laptop and make Apple Pay purchases with your fingerprint.

Buy It! Apple Macbook Air 13-Inch Retina Display, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,199); amazon.com

HP Envy 13-Inch 4K Touchscreen Laptop

HP fans can get this 4K touchscreen laptop for $150 off right now. The compact computer comes with a series of new privacy features like a fingerprint reader and webcam kill switch, plus a beautiful, crisp 8 million pixel display and audio speakers designed by Bang and Olufsen.

Buy It! HP Envy 13-Inch 4K Touchscreen Laptop, $1,199.72 (orig. $1,349.99); amazon.com

Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB

For those who tend to be constantly on-the-go, a bulky laptop just doesn’t make sense, making this affordable and sleek Apple iPad the way to go. Access all of your favorite apps and platforms, stream music and entertainment, and work from anywhere with this versatile tablet. Plus, you can pair it with the Apple Pencil to use it as a notepad or canvas.

Buy It! Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB, $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Acer R 11 Convertible Chromebook

Powered by Google’s operating system, this sleek Chromebook laptop features all the best Google apps built-in along with virus protection and more fun features. The convertible touchscreen also doubles as a tablet, and can be used in its display or tent positions, making it one versatile piece that will replace all your other gadgets.

Buy It! Acer R 11 Convertible Chromebook, $255 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com