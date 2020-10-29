This Wildly Popular Amazon Smart Plug Set Is Back in Stock and on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

One of Amazon’s most sought-after Prime Day products is on sale — again!

Amazon’s best-selling Kasa smart plug set is now marked down even further after being backordered on Prime Day. Shoppers can get the two-pack for $14.99 for a limited time, making it one of the best smart outlet deals available right now. In fact, the two-pack is currently going less for the brand’s single smart plug mini, which is 22 percent off.

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

The Alexa- and Google-compatible smart plugs have earned over 13,600 five-star ratings from shoppers. Reviewers love their easy set-up, versatile capabilities, and WiFi connectivity, which allows them to be operated through your phone — even if you don’t have a smart home hub. They can also transform all kinds of electronics into “smart” ones, allowing you to set up timers for your existing coffee maker, voice-operate lamps, set “away” modes for holiday decor, and more.

Simply plug these add-ons into your current outlets and use Kasa’s app to set up groups, voice control, timers, remote operations, and other smart actions. You’ll also be able to read the run time, usage, and power required for everything you plug in, allowing you to better gauge and reduce energy consumption.

If the thousands of rave reviews are any indication of how much you’ll use and love these plugs, you may want to grab a few. Those looking to stock up can get Kasa's four-pack, which is also on sale right now (though it’s currently backordered until November 4). Smart home bundles featuring the smart plug are also available, and they’re an excellent way to save on smart lights, switches, and dimmer switches, too.

More Smart Plug Deals and Bundles:

If you’re planning to give smart home devices, like the brand new Echo Dot or Fire TV Cube, this holiday season, throw in a few smart plugs, too. These are likely to sell out again (especially at these prices), so add them to your cart now to ensure you can get your hands on them.