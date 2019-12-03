PSA: Tons of iPads Are Still Marked Down on Amazon Right Now

Including one on sale for just $399

By Rebecca Carhart
December 03, 2019 11:10 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Amazon

Cyber Monday  may have officially wrapped up last night, but Amazon still has plenty of amazing deals happening on fashion, appliances, beauty, and more. While we’re excited to scoop up discounted items like this cordless Dyson vacuum for $400 and these Bose Bluetooth headphones at a 20 percent discount, some of the best deals still happening now are on Apple iPads. 

Right now, you can get a brand new 128GB iPad for as low as $399, along with plenty of other deeply discounted models — including this iPad Air that’s $30 off  and this iPad Pro that’s $100 off. We’re not sure how long these deals will last, though, so we recommend adding them to your shopping carts now if you want to take advantage of the steep discounts.

Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Air 10.5-Inch 64GB, $469 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 512GB, $1,249 (orig. $1,349); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad 10.2-Inch 128GB, $399 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 64GB, $919 (orig. $999); amazon.com

