PSA: Tons of iPads Are Still Marked Down on Amazon Right Now

Cyber Monday may have officially wrapped up last night, but Amazon still has plenty of amazing deals happening on fashion, appliances, beauty, and more. While we’re excited to scoop up discounted items like this cordless Dyson vacuum for $400 and these Bose Bluetooth headphones at a 20 percent discount, some of the best deals still happening now are on Apple iPads.

Right now, you can get a brand new 128GB iPad for as low as $399, along with plenty of other deeply discounted models — including this iPad Air that’s $30 off and this iPad Pro that’s $100 off. We’re not sure how long these deals will last, though, so we recommend adding them to your shopping carts now if you want to take advantage of the steep discounts.

Buy It! Apple iPad Air 10.5-Inch 64GB, $469 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Buy it! Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 512GB, $1,249 (orig. $1,349); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad 10.2-Inch 128GB, $399 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 64GB, $919 (orig. $999); amazon.com

More Apple Deals on Amazon: