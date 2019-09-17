PSA: Amazon’s Best-Selling Fire Tablet Is on Sale for Just $30

Image zoom Amazon

With a screen bigger than your phone, but a sleek design that weighs less than your laptop, a versatile tablet is the perfect device for streaming entertainment, working on the go, or making your commute a little more enjoyable. And if you thought you had to shell out hundreds of dollars to treat yourself to one, think again!

Amazon just slashed the price of its best-selling tablet, the Fire 7, marking it down to just under $30 for Prime members (though anyone can score the discount by signing up for a free 30-day trial). The Alexa-compatible device is perfect for reading, listening to music, connecting to your email and favorite apps, playing games, streaming shows and movies, and much more.

Buy It! Fire 7 Tablet, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The sleek seven-inch tablet, which usually retails for $49.99, features front- and rear-facing cameras, a seven-hour battery life, 16 GB of storage (or 32 GB for just a bit more). It also comes in four colors including black, plum, sage, and twilight blue, so everyone in the family can get their own.

While Apple’s latest iPad is another great choice (and it’s also marked down right now), the Fire tablet is designed to be two times more durable and comes with Alexa built in, meaning you can ask the tablet to make phone calls, check the weather, pull up recipes, stream music, television, and movies. It’s like getting a personal assistant and a new piece of tech in one.

Prime members can also save on the Fire HD 8 tablet that’s on sale for $49.99 (orig. $79.99), which features a high-definition display with over a million pixels and 10 hours of battery life. If you’re planning to use your tablet for watching your favorite shows and movies, this upgraded screen is probably the way to go.

Buy It! Fire HD 8 Tablet, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Both have earned thousands of five-star reviews and cost much less than other tablets on the market, meaning you can’t go wrong either way. There’s no word on how long these Prime-exclusive deals will last (though we know it won’t be long), so treat yourself or do a little early Christmas shopping now before the prices go back up.