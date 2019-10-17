PSA: You Can Snag an Amazon Fire TV Stick on Sale for Just $25 Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

In case you missed the opportunity to snag a Fire TV Stick on major sale during Prime Day, Amazon has done us all a favor and slashed the price tag again for a limited time.

You can purchase the popular streaming media player for just $25 right now, which is a steal considering it doesn’t always go on sale — in fact, this is the cheapest it’s been since July, when it dropped down to $15. The newer edition of the remote, the Fire TV Stick 4K (which allows you to experience 4K Ultra HD streaming), is also on sale for $35.

The Fire TV Stick is one of Amazon’s most sought after devices — the remotes have over 64,000 five-star reviews combined and take up the number two and three spots of best-sellers in the retail giant’s electronics category. The Alexa-enabled device lets you stream movies and tv shows from “Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others.” And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you also get access to thousands of movies and shows in Amazon Video’s library.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $39.00); amazon.com, Fire TV Stick 4K, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you’re wondering why you need a Fire TV stick and how it can change your overall media experience and consumption, tons of Amazon shoppers have left lengthy, detailed reviews, going in-depth about why it’s a great investment.

“If you are new to Fire Sticks and are wondering why you need one: a Fire Stick is a tool that lets your browse and stream a huge video library of TV and movies. If you are wondering whether an elderly or technophobic person can handle setup, the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether the Amazon content library is worth it, the answer is: it’s one of the biggest, and it’s getting bigger every day,” one user wrote about the Fire TV Stick 4K. “If you’re wondering whether the 4K version is a gimmick or whether it’s worth it, the answer is: it’s worth it, because it’s as if they ironed out all the little kinks and pain points to get the user to their chosen content as quickly as possible. All the little improvements make the 4K version a pleasure to use.”

We don’t know how long the sale is going on, but after this, the next time we anticipate the Fire TV Stick going on sale will be for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you can’t wait (we don’t blame you), make sure to add one to your cart ASAP! Below, check out everything we know about the Fire TV Stick being on sale for Black Friday.

When does the Amazon Fire Stick Black Friday deal start?

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are slated to begin on Friday, November 29. Deals are expected to start at midnight, and new sales will appear every hour. While we don’t know exactly when, or if, the Amazon Fire TV Stick will be on sale during that time, we’ll update this post as soon as we know the details — so make sure to bookmark this page.

How much was the Amazon Fire Stick on Black Friday last year?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick was on sale for $24.99 last year, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was on sale for $34.99.

When will Amazon’s Fire Stick Black Friday deal end?

Since Black Friday is a day-long event, we predict that the Amazon’s Fire TV Stick deal will only last for 24 hours. However, Amazon will also have Cyber Monday deals (which will be a week-long event, by the way!), and the Fire Stick could have its price tag slashed again during that.