Lifestyle Tech Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Amazon Fire Kids' Tablets 'Life Savers' for Road Trips — and They're on Sale Save a whopping 45 percent on this last-minute gift Published on December 17, 2022 11:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The holidays are quickly approaching, and finding the right gift for kids can be challenging. If you're looking for the perfect last-minute present to surprise your little one or a child on your gift list, there's still time to order and get things in time to be wrapped and placed under the tree. If you ask us, you can never go wrong with a kid-friendly tablet. And right now, the Amazon Fire Kids' Edition Tablet 7, which has racked up thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers, is a whopping 45 percent off, knocking the price down to just $60. It features controls that will allow you to see what they're watching, so you can rest assured they haven't found anything inappropriate. You can also block wireless connectivity so they can only access what you download on their behalf or block specific websites or titles in the Prime Video library. Additionally, the child's profile can be customized to limit screen time and set educational goals. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Fire 7 16GB Tablet in Blue, $59.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com The Amazon tablet is suitable for kids ages 3 to 7, and it comes with 16 GB of storage and also supports microSD cards for adding more space for games and movies. Plus, it includes one year of Amazon Kids+, so they'll get access to original shows, books, videos, games, and more that are tailored to their interests. A thick blue, purple, or red protective case keeps the screen like new, no matter what little ones do to it. Even better? Amazon offers a two-year warranty, which means you can have peace of mind knowing that it will be repaired or replaced for free if anything goes wrong within that period. Amazon shoppers rave how they are "impressed" with the "fun and educational" tablets. One five-star reviewer, who bought them for their grandkids for vacation, wrote, "Love them. Downloaded movies and they [were] able to get Disney and Netflix at the hotel. Life savers." Another reviewer shared that they're an excellent tool for learning and keeping their kids busy and well-behaved for long periods of time. They said that the tablet is "great for long road trips" and called it a "great buy." A third shopper, who agrees, stated, "These tablets got the family through a 1200-mile road trip and back this summer." If you want to get your hands on the best-selling Amazon Fire Kids' Tablet, add one to your virtual cart now to get it just in time for the holidays. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Fire 7 16GB Tablet in Purple, $59.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Fire 7 16GB Tablet in Red, $59.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com