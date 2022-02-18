Amazon Just Cut the Price of One of Its Most Popular Tablets in Half for Presidents Day

Aside from a faster processor, there's actually nothing, in particular, to highlight about the new Fire, making this deal on the HD 10 even sweeter. The HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch screen and 1080p full HD display so watching everything from movies and TV shows to your mom on a video call looks crystal clear. You can download a ton of apps to play games, check your email, read the news, your favorite magazines, or books, browse the internet, and more. This model has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM, meaning it's fast enough to keep up with those games, movies, and calls, so you can be confident that it won't lag or glitch its way through your conversation.