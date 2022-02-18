Amazon Just Cut the Price of One of Its Most Popular Tablets in Half for Presidents Day
If you're in the market for a new device, you might want to head over to Amazon, as the retailer is welcoming Presidents Day just as the weekend kicks off by putting one of its most popular tablets on sale. The Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB is 50 percent off right now — bringing the price down so much, it's cheaper than the newer model with only 32GB of storage.
Aside from a faster processor, there's actually nothing, in particular, to highlight about the new Fire, making this deal on the HD 10 even sweeter. The HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch screen and 1080p full HD display so watching everything from movies and TV shows to your mom on a video call looks crystal clear. You can download a ton of apps to play games, check your email, read the news, your favorite magazines, or books, browse the internet, and more. This model has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM, meaning it's fast enough to keep up with those games, movies, and calls, so you can be confident that it won't lag or glitch its way through your conversation.
Buy It! Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB, $94.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com
The current deal on this tablet cuts the price in half, but shoppers should know that the discount only applies to the ad-supported version, meaning ads will appear on the lock screen while the device isn't in use. For a similar discount (46 percent off) at a slightly higher price (just under $110), you can opt out of these advertisements. There's also a sale (27 percent off) on the updated version we mentioned with the quicker processor, but it's a bit more expensive.
One of the HD10's standout features that reviewers love is the battery life. On a full charge, the tablet will have enough juice for 12 hours of screen time. One shopper said the battery lasts "super long," and that they can go "two days without charging."
In fact, more than 159,000 happy customers gave the Fire HD 10 a five-star rating for its many desirable and functional features. The tablet, which comes in four different colors, received praise from multiple shoppers for its quick and easy setup and operating system, too. One called it "a breeze," while another described its design as a "perfect 10."
If you're looking for a great Presidents Day sale on a beloved tablet, shop the Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB while it's still 50 percent off today.