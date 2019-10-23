No Joke, You Can Get an Amazon Echo Dot for $0.99 Right Now

Image zoom

While we’re still over a month away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon doesn’t seem to care because the retail giant just dropped one of the best deals you’ll see all year.

Amazon launched a crazy good discount on its Echo Dot, marking it down to just $0.99 when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99. The limited-time sale takes an impressive 98 percent off the Echo Dot, which typically retails for $49.99, and also helps you save 33 percent on its ad-free music streaming service that usually goes for $14.99 a month for non-members and $12.99 for Prime members. In other words, you’ll get one of the retailer’s most popular devices of all time, plus unlimited music streaming for just $11.

The insanely good deal is only available to new subscribers and will automatically renew each month, so if you don’t end up loving the subscription service, just be sure to unsubscribe before you’re charged again for the next month — though, if the over 113,000 positive reviews are any indication, you’re probably going to love it.

Over 93,000 Amazon shoppers gave the streaming service a five-star review, calling it an “audiophile’s dream,” “an incredible service,” and “a must for music lovers.” Fans are quick to point out that with offline listening, access on all of your devices, and an over 50 million song library, the subscription quickly pays for itself.

The versatile third generation Echo Dot has earned an almost equally impressive number of five-star reviews — 49,858 to be exact. The voice-controlled device doubles as a speaker, and makes it easy to listen to music, stream entertainment, make phone calls, ask Alexa questions, and much more. Reviewers love its endless uses, and call it a “great personal assistant” and “the best speaker for under $50.”

Considering the smart speaker’s $50 price tag, you might as well try the streaming service — even if you weren’t really in the market for one. You’ve got almost nothing (just $11) to lose!