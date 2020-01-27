Amazon’s Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever — and They Come With a Free Gift

Amazon

In case you missed it, Amazon dropped its first wireless earbuds last September (along with a slew of other Alexa-enabled gadgets). The Echo Buds stirred excitement thanks to their $130 price point — they’re more affordable than Apple’s second generation AirPods and the newer AirPods Pro — and use of Bose’s signature noise reduction technology. If you haven’t gotten yourself a pair yet, now might be the best time to do so: They’re just $90 today.

This is the first time the Echo Buds have been marked down since their release, and they’re currently one of the lowest-priced earbuds you’ll find compared to others from major brands like Bose, Jabra, and Samsung. Plus, if you purchase the buds today, you’ll get a free three-month trial of Audible, Amazon’s popular monthly audiobook subscription service. (If you subscribe to Audible separately, it offers a one-month free trial.)

Buy It! Amazon Echo Buds, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

The Echo Buds have already racked up over 1,000 four- and five-star reviews from users who say the sound quality is “excellent” and that they’re like having “an Echo Dot in your ear” thanks to the Alexa-enabled skills. (They’re also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.) They come in a charging case with three different ear tip sizes that Amazon says are sweat-resistant, and the buds can last up to five hours per charge.

“These are the best of many worlds — they are [like a] Bluetooth earpiece with added fantastic sound quality [so] you can happily listen to music, TV/movies and all that… plus you can also use your Alexa assistant features. Totally wow!” one shopper wrote.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been considering the Echo Buds, you’ll definitely want to add a pair to your cart before the price goes back up!