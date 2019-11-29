Amazon Dropped the New Echo’s Price Down to $60 Today — the Lowest It’s Ever Been

Image zoom Amazon

Get your wallets ready, because Amazon’s Black Friday has officially started! While the retail giant is still slated to have crazy-good deals tomorrow, it’s already slashed prices on hundreds of items today. Everything from fashion to kitchen essentials is discounted — and right now, even its popular devices are on sale for over 50 percent off.

Amazon’s devices were a huge hit during Prime Day 2019 thanks to their dirt cheap price tags — in fact, the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick 4K were all top-sellers worldwide. The retail giant is currently running deals on some of its newest devices, including the third-generation Echo, which was just released this past September. You can snag it all five colors, including Twilight Blue, Sandstone, and limited edition Red for just $60 — the lowest it’s been since its release.

Buy It! All-new Echo (3rd Gen), $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

The new Echo has improved sound quality compared to previous versions, plus new fabric designs. Shoppers rave that it’s the “best Echo system” they’ve purchased from Amazon, and that it sounds just as good as a Bose speaker.

“The sound on the Echo 3rd Gen is amazing! We upgraded from the 1st Gen and you can clearly hear a deeper base and sound that fills the room. We liked the different colors and Twilight Blue didn’t disappoint. The speaker is shorter and wider than the 1st Gen but that is a welcome change,” one shopper wrote.

Plus, Amazon is also offering an Echo bundle with a free, four-month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same price (making it over 50 percent off!), which makes the perfect gift for any music lover.

This is a limited-time deal, so if you’ve been eyeing the all-new 3rd Gen Echo, you’ll want to snap it up before prices go up again.