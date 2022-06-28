Amazon's Prime Day Teaser Deals on Apple AirPods Start at $99

The $99 wireless earbuds come with all of the basic features that made AirPods a hit with shoppers, like in-case charging that can be used on the go, tappable controls, fast Bluetooth pairing, and a cord-free design. They offer five hours of battery life per charge, and an additional 24 hours of power with the charging case. And while they may lack some of the newer capabilities, owners love their overall functionality and more affordable price point.