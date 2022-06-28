Amazon's Prime Day Teaser Deals on Apple AirPods Start at $99
Prime Day is still weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping prices on tons of items. Even highly-rated Apple AirPods are included among the early deals, but they're likely to go fast.
Amazon put all four editions of Apple AirPods on sale ahead of Prime Day, and if you're looking to get the shopper-loved headphones for less, now's a good time to snag them. All four editions are still in stock, and several are going for some of their lowest prices ever. Discounts are as steep as 37 percent off, and deals start at $99.
Early Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $174.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $169 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Max, $430 (orig. $549)
The most impressive offer (and the cheapest entry point) applies to the second generation Apple AirPods, which are now 37 percent off and going for $99. This edition is the most reviewed with 450,000 five-star ratings. Despite being around for a few years now, they're still receiving rave reviews from owners.
The $99 wireless earbuds come with all of the basic features that made AirPods a hit with shoppers, like in-case charging that can be used on the go, tappable controls, fast Bluetooth pairing, and a cord-free design. They offer five hours of battery life per charge, and an additional 24 hours of power with the charging case. And while they may lack some of the newer capabilities, owners love their overall functionality and more affordable price point.
The Apple AirPods Pro also come with an impressive discount right now. The upgraded earbuds are currently 30 percent off and marked down to $175, which is one of the best prices to date. This newer edition has earned 69,000 five-star ratings overall, and they are Amazon's best-selling headphones overall.
This style comes with all of the latest features, including MagSafe charging, a water- and sweat-resistant design, and active noise cancellation. They also offer a more custom fit thanks to the redesigned shape that features a tapered silicone tip (in various sizes). Many Apple fans say this particular shape is more comfortable, too.
The latest addition to the lineup, the third generation AirPods, are also on sale. They are now $169, which is down from their $179 launch price. While they haven't been around as long as the others, they've already racked up 23,000 five-star ratings.
This edition offers the longest battery life on a single charge (six hours), and users can squeeze out an additional 30 hours of power from its charging case. They also come with MagSafe charging and a new contoured shape that makes them more comfortable and prevents them from falling out.
And finally, the AirPods Max, which are the only AirPods to come in various colors, are also going for less. The on-ear headphones are up to 22 percent off, putting them as low as $430 (the hues come with varying discounts).
These wireless headphones also come with active noise cancellation for a more immersive listening experience along with spatial-aware audio, which gives the audio a more dimensional quality. And unlike the other versions, these come with memory foam ear cushions for extra comfort.
Keep in mind these AirPods markdowns are just the start — Amazon released early deals on other popular Apple tech, too. iPads, Apple Watch, and AirTags all come with savings right now. And just like the brand's headphones, many of these are likely to move fast.
More Early Prime Day Apple Deals
- Apple iPad (10.2-Inch), $309 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple AirTag, $27.50 (orig. $29)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch SE, $229.99 at checkout (orig. $279)
Given the usual frenzy for AirPods on Prime Day, you should plan to shop early if you want to get them for less. The headphones typically sell out days before Prime Day even starts, and there's no word on how much inventory is left or if restocks are planned, so don't delay. Get your shopping started now with these sales below or head to Amazon's deal hub to browse the complete assortment of markdowns.