Run, Don't Walk - Amazon Just Released 4 Early Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you're hoping to make the most of Amazon's huge Prime Day sale this year, you better start your shopping now!

Amazon dropped tons of early Prime Day deals this year, including advanced sales on Apple AirPods. In fact, every edition of the top-rated wireless Bluetooth earbuds are marked down days before the sale officially kicks off on June 21.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Early Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals

Every Prime Day, the headphones rack up backorders, making now a great time to grab a pair. Place your order today and you'll be able to get them on sale and avoid shipping delays. There's no word from the retailer on how much stock they plan to offer at special Prime Day prices, so there's no guarantee that they'll be available for long.

For the first time ever, the retailer included Apple's debut AirPods Max in its Prime Day sale. The over-ear wireless headphones launched late last year and are the latest addition to the brand's AirPods line, making this deal even more compelling. Select colors are now going for as little as $499, which is their lowest price to date.

The brand's AirPods Pro, which have earned over 178,000 five-star ratings, are also going for less ahead of Prime Day. This version comes with all of the features that made the truly wireless earbuds famous, including tappable on-ear controls, fast Bluetooth pairing, and in-case charging that allows for recharging on-the-go. Plus, they all offer a series of upgrades like a new customizable fit and an improved sweat- and water-resistant design. The Pro also boasts two listening modes: active noise cancelling and a safety-minded transparency mode that allows in some environmental noises like car horns.

And of course, the original wired charging Apple AirPods, which are Amazon's most-reviewed pair, are among the early deals. They've racked up over 349,000 five-star ratings since their release. And the near-identical wireless charging AirPods are also on sale and marked down to $150.

All four Apple AirPods are at risk of selling out on Prime Day, so if you're hoping to snag a pair for a discounted price, you'll want to grab your favorite now. Not only will you beat the rush, but with complimentary Prime shipping, you can have them delivered to your door before the sale frenzy begins.

Amazon Prime Day Techology Fashion Home Sale Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249); amazon.com

apple airpods amazon deals Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $128.98 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Apple AirPods Max Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, from $499 (orig. $549); amazon.com

Shop Early Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: