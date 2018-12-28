Amazon’s One-Day Digital Day Features Major Savings on Devices, Books, Music, and More

Readers, streamers, and binge-watchers, get ready to score some of the best savings of the year because Amazon’s Digital Day is officially here!
The one-day sale, which runs today only, features impressive discounts on books, movies and music, games and apps, subscriptions, and more. Both Prime shoppers and non-members can save up to 80 percent off all sorts of best-selling products and downloads.
From this year’s best movies and hottest new tech to popular software programs like TurboTax and Rosetta Stone, the 24-hour sale features a bit of everything. It’s also a great time to treat yourself to an Amazon device. Now through the end of the year, Amazon’s Year-End Deals feature incredible savings on some of the retailer’s most popular gadgets. Here are just some of the best discounts you can take advantage of right now:
Best Tablet and Amazon Device Deals
- Echo Look Camera with Alexa: 75 percent off
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa: 38 percent off
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Smart Speaker with Alexa: 29 percent off
- Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa: 30 percent off
- Echo Show: Buy two, save $100
- Fire HD 10 Tablet: 33 percent off
- Fire HD 8 Tablet: 38 percent off
- Apple iPad: $40 off
Best Amazon Book and Magazine Deals
- Audible subscription: 53 percent off
- Marvel and DC comics: Up to 80 percent off
- Best-selling ebooks: Starts at $5
- Magazine subscriptions: Starts at $5
- Unlimited Romance Audible package: Over 30 percent off
- Kindle Unlimited subscription: Three months for $1
Best Amazon Music Deal
- Amazon Music Unlimited subscription: Three months for $1
Best Amazon TV and Movie Deals
- Prime member movies: Up to 40 percent off
- CBS All Access Commercial-Free subscription: Get a free $10 Amazon credit
- Showtime Anytime subscription: Get a free $10 Amazon credit
- ESPN+ for Fire TV: Get a free $10 Amazon credit
- AMC Premiere subscription: Get a free $10 Amazon credit
With the sale wrapping up tonight at midnight, you better hurry or else you’ll miss these incredible savings!