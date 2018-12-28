Amazon’s One-Day Digital Day Features Major Savings on Devices, Books, Music, and More

Readers, streamers, and binge-watchers, get ready to score some of the best savings of the year because Amazon’s Digital Day is officially here!

The one-day sale, which runs today only, features impressive discounts on books, movies and music, games and apps, subscriptions, and more. Both Prime shoppers and non-members can save up to 80 percent off all sorts of best-selling products and downloads.

From this year’s best movies and hottest new tech to popular software programs like TurboTax and Rosetta Stone, the 24-hour sale features a bit of everything. It’s also a great time to treat yourself to an Amazon device. Now through the end of the year, Amazon’s Year-End Deals feature incredible savings on some of the retailer’s most popular gadgets. Here are just some of the best discounts you can take advantage of right now:

Best Tablet and Amazon Device Deals

Best Amazon Book and Magazine Deals

Best Amazon Music Deal

Best Amazon TV and Movie Deals

With the sale wrapping up tonight at midnight, you better hurry or else you’ll miss these incredible savings!

