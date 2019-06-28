Amazon Is Already Knocking Down Prices on Its Devices Before Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

Ah, Prime Day — an Amazon shopper’s favorite day of the year. The two-day event, beginning on July 15 and ending on July 16, is slated to have tons of sales on everything from kitchen essentials to electronics. While some price tags have already been slashed (like this Toshiba Smart TV, which is $120 right now!), we know many of you are waiting to see what the deals on Amazon brand devices will look like.

These smart gadgets have created quite the name for themselves over the years — racking up hundreds of thousands of reviews on the site. From the Fire TV Stick to the Amazon Smart Plug, every item is meant to make your life easier, so it’s no wonder they’re so sought out for. While the retail giant hasn’t yet revealed any price cuts on customer favorites like the Kindle Tablet, Ring Video Doorbell, and Amazon Echo, we’re anticipating quite a few to go on sale soon. In the meantime, Amazon is always offering deals and special offers on its devices, so something you’ve been eyeing (like the Kindle Oasis) may already be discounted right now.

Below, shop the Amazon devices that are already on sale, plus the ones we predict will be majorly discounted super soon. We’ll keep you updated as soon as sales go live, so make sure to bookmark this page for reference!

Image zoom

Buy It! Kindle Oasis E-reader, 9th Generation, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera, $89.99 (orig. $119); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell, $99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Fire TV Stick, $49.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock, $129.99 (buy two, save $40); amazon.com