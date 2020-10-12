This $19 Echo Dot Deal Is Probably the Lowest You’ll Find It on Amazon for the Rest of the Year
Plus more amazing deals you can score on Amazon devices right now
Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, but the retailer has already dropped some amazing early bird deals. With so many great discounts to choose from — like the AirPods Pro at their lowest price ever — it can be hard to not end up with a dozen items in your cart. But whether you’re planning on shopping for a few things or going big, there’s one item that’s a no-brainer to purchase right now: an Amazon device. Here are 10 Amazon devices you can already score for less right now:
- Echo Dot, $18.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera, $24.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell, 2nd Gen, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Kids Fire HD 8 Tablet with Blue Case, $79.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Insignia Smart TV, Fire TV Edition, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32 GB, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Toshiba Smart HD TV, Fire TV Edition, 32-Inch, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Fire TV Recast, $129.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
These early Amazon device deals are exclusive to Prime members, so you'll have to be signed into your Prime account to view them. (If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.)
Amazon’s smart gadgets have hundreds of thousands of reviews on the site. Seriously — the Echo Dot alone has a whopping 490,520 five-star ratings. From the Fire TV Stick to the Amazon Smart Plug, every item is meant to make your life easier, so it’s no surprise that they’re so sought-after.
Right now, you’ll find classic customer favorites like the Fire HD Tablet, Ring Video Doorbell, and various Echo devices seriously discounted. In fact, the Echo Dot is at its lowest price ever of just $19 — that’s even cheaper than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. If you don’t own an Echo Dot, now’s the time to add the smart speaker to your home.
Buy It! Echo Dot, $18.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
If you’re wondering what it can do, the better question is what can’t it do — from streaming music to making phone calls to reading the news, the compact speaker is a must-have for anyone looking for a do-it-all device. You can even use it to manage other smart devices in your home using voice control, like turning on the lights or scheduling your coffee machine to turn on in the morning.
Plus, you can even get an Echo Dot with a six-month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited or a smart bulb for the same price. You can also opt for a smart plug bundle for an extra $5 (the smart plug itself retails for $25).
If you don't see your favorite device on sale yet, don't fret: Amazon will continue to update its device deals now throughout Wednesday, October 14, so make sure to keep an eye on its special device deals storefront until then.