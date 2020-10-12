Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This $19 Echo Dot Deal Is Probably the Lowest You’ll Find It on Amazon for the Rest of the Year

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, but the retailer has already dropped some amazing early bird deals. With so many great discounts to choose from — like the AirPods Pro at their lowest price ever — it can be hard to not end up with a dozen items in your cart. But whether you’re planning on shopping for a few things or going big, there’s one item that’s a no-brainer to purchase right now: an Amazon device. Here are 10 Amazon devices you can already score for less right now:

These early Amazon device deals are exclusive to Prime members, so you'll have to be signed into your Prime account to view them. (If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.)

Amazon’s smart gadgets have hundreds of thousands of reviews on the site. Seriously — the Echo Dot alone has a whopping 490,520 five-star ratings. From the Fire TV Stick to the Amazon Smart Plug, every item is meant to make your life easier, so it’s no surprise that they’re so sought-after.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot, $18.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you’re wondering what it can do, the better question is what can’t it do — from streaming music to making phone calls to reading the news, the compact speaker is a must-have for anyone looking for a do-it-all device. You can even use it to manage other smart devices in your home using voice control, like turning on the lights or scheduling your coffee machine to turn on in the morning.