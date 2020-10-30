These 10 Amazon Devices Are Going for Their Best Prices Ever — Including the New Fire TV Stick for Just $28
Just when we think Amazon is done dishing out sales, the retailer surprises us with more unbeatable smart home deals. In honor of Alexa’s birthday (yes, robots have birthdays, too), tons of Amazon devices are majorly discounted, including the new Fire TV Sticks and customer-loved Echo gadgets. With the holidays just a couple months away, this is your chance to start shopping for all the techies in your life. Here are 10 Amazon devices on sale now:
The latest Fire TV Stick model is marked down for the first time ever to just $28, 30 percent off its usual price. This new release, which comes with the Alexa voice remote, is even more powerful than the previous model for fast streaming in full HD. Plus, you can browse tens of thousands of channels and over 500,000 movies and TV shows.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, which is the retailer’s most affordable Fire TV Stick model, is also included in the sale for $18. It gives access to thousands of channels, shows, and movies, just with a simplified version of the Alexa voice remote that doesn’t have TV controls.
In the Echo universe, you’ll find deals on both the Echo Dot and Echo Show 5. The Echo Dot is back down to $19, which is the same price it was on Prime Day. We’re pretty confident that anyone on your list would be thrilled to receive this fan-favorite smart speaker that has over 550,000 five-star ratings. Keep in mind that the device likely won’t ship out until the second week of December, but if you pre-order now, you can still take advantage of the sale price (and get it in time for the holidays).
You can also score the Echo Show 5 for just $45. With a compact smart display, this Amazon device helps you manage your day, watch videos, and connect with family and friends. “This has been a lifesaver when cooking and cleaning in the kitchen and [when] my son needs something to keep entertained,” one shopper wrote. If you order the Echo Show 5 now, it’ll ship out in the third week of November.
And for the book worms in your life, we’re happy to report that the Kindle is available for just $60 right now. The glare-free screen on this model is easy to see both indoors and outdoors, and it allows readers to highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust the text size. No more lugging around multiple books at a time, because this Kindle can hold thousands of titles.
Alexa only turns six once, so you might as well take advantage of this Amazon device sale. Plus, it’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping — especially when prices are this good.
