Amazon to Delay Prime Day Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, No New Date Set

Amazon is pushing back its annual Prime Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech company announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday that the two-day sales event, which is typically held in mid-July, will be delayed in the U.S. this year.

"Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family — and it’s something we look forward to every year,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.”

While Prime Day is delayed in the U.S, Amazon confirmed that the annual event will take place in India for 48 hours next month, starting at midnight on Aug. 6.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate the website's 20th anniversary.

Image zoom Amazon Prime Day Smith Collection/Gado/Gett

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, Amazon saw unprecedented demand from stuck-at-home shoppers, which caused supply chain shortages and delivery delays. At the time, the company even promised to hire an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery staff.

In recent months, Amazon's operations have slowly returned to normal, although the rising coronavirus cases across many U.S. states could affect the company once again.