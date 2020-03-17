Amazon Launched a $50 Fire HD Tablet Sale That Ends at Midnight

Image zoom

Whether you’re in need of extra entertainment for the kids or supplemental tech while you work from home, this one-day Amazon deal is what you need!

The top-rated Fire HD 8 Tablet is on sale and marked down to just $50. The Deal of the Day, which will save you 38 percent on the popular device, ends tonight at midnight PT, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to get one before the prices go back up.

No matter how you plan to spend your time at home over the next few weeks, the Prime-eligible tablet will no doubt come in handy. Shoppers rave about the versatile piece, saying they love it for streaming shows, reading books (many of which are free!) via the Kindle app, queuing up games and movies for kids, browsing the web, sending emails, and more. You can even use it to video chat with your friends and family.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fire HD 8 Tablet (16GB), $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

The sleek device has earned over 20,000 five-star reviews from owners who are ecstatic about its long 10-hour battery life, impressive screen quality, dual cameras, and affordable price point. For just $50 apiece, you can get one for the grownups and one for the kids, so everyone can stay connected while at home.

Shop Amazon Device Deals:

Amazon also launched a sale on its equally popular Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, which is now 40 percent off at just $60. The similar tablet comes with a colorful kid-proof case and access to over 20,000 kid-friendly apps, games, books, and educational content from Disney and PBS Kids. It’s earned over 12,000 five-star reviews, and parents call it “an amazing value” and a “must-have” for anybody who’s home with kids.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet (16GB), $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

The device deals don’t end there! For a limited time, shoppers can get both the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4k at a discount with Amazon’s new $80 bundle deal. Both will provide seemingly endless amounts of entertainment, making this two-in-one offer even more valuable right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4k and Echo Dot Bundle, $79.98 (orig. $99.98); amazon.com

With social distancing taking precedence amid the coronavirus pandemic, now’s the time to outfit your home with a few helpful — and dare we say it, fun! — pieces of tech. Given their popularity and newly discounted prices, they’re all likely to sell out, so you better grab them while they’re still in stock.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.