It’s Official: These Are the 19 Most-Loved Electronics on Amazon

It’s always a treat when Amazon shares its customers’ favorite products. Not only does the information make shopping so much easier, but it’s also fun to see what others are buying. While the retail giant has already shared its most-loved fashion, beauty, and home products, we haven’t gotten much insight into the tech products shoppers are adding to their carts — until now. Amazon revealed a list of its customer favorite electronics, which includes tons of headphones and speakers.

Here are the top 19 most-loved electronics on Amazon:

Unsurprisingly, both of Bose’s most popular headphones, the QuietComfort 35 II and the newer 700 edition, made the list. The noise-cancelling headphones have over 3,600 five-stars combined, and shoppers praise them for being comfortable and “silencing almost everything.” Bose’s home speaker and audio sunglasses also made the cut.

Aside from headphones, a wide selection of portable speakers are popular buys, including two highly rated and under-$60 options from Sony and Ultimate Ears. It also seems like Amazon shoppers really love Garmin smartwatches — four of them appeared on the list. While the high-end watches can retail over $800, you can snag one on sale for as low as $170 right now (which is a very good deal).

