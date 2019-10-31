You Don’t Have to Wait Until Black Friday to Score Incredible Phone Deals at Amazon

You won’t want to miss out on these incredible savings!

By Rebecca Carhart
October 30, 2019 08:00 PM
If you’re on the hunt for a new top-of-the-line phone that won’t cost you a fortune, then you’ve come to the right place. Black Friday — the biggest shopping event of the year — is just around the corner, and one of our favorite retailers, Amazon, is set to have major markdowns on popular smartphones like the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. 

While Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, November 29, Amazon already has tons of amazing phone deals happening that should not be missed! Below, you’ll find some incredible savings on popular Apple, Google, Samsung models, and more — including this Google Pixel 3 that marked down 43 percent and this Apple iPhone XR that’s on sale for under $555

With deals this good already happening, we’re excited to see what the beloved online retailer will have in store for us during the big event. Keep reading to shop seven of the biggest phone deals happening right now on Amazon and be sure to bookmark this page. You’ll want to check it regularly because we’ll be continuously updating it as more Black Friday information is released!

Amazon

Buy It! Motorola One Action, $299.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Razer Phone 2, $399.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Google Pixel 3, $455.48 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPhone XR, $553.91 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Motorola G6, $129.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy S9, $499.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPhone XS, $999.99 (orig. $1,099.99); amazon.com

