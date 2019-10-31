Amazon's Already Offering Huge Deals on Laptops Weeks Before Black Friday — Including a MacBook Pro for $300 Off
The retail giant has some of the best laptop deals this Black Friday
Black Friday is always a good time to bring a new laptop home (think of all the discounts!). And even though the major shopping holiday is still a month away, Amazon has already been quietly rolling out great computer deals for the biggest shopping season of the year. From now through Cyber Monday and beyond, the retailer is expected to offer fantastic tech and laptop deals — and some personal computers are already being discounted as much as 33 percent off right now.
Incredibly, almost all of Apple’s newest laptops, from the 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB storage to the 13-Inch 256GB MacBook Pro, are all marked down up to 11 percent off, and even the 15-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage and Touch Bar is currently a whopping $300 off.
So whether you’re a student interested in a Dell Inspiron that you can flip to tablet mode for note-taking convenience, or a gamer looking for a new Razer gaming laptop to play the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, check out our comprehensive list below. You’ll see Amazon’s best early Black Friday laptop deals so far, plus how much you can save.
Best Apple Laptop Deals
- MacBook Air 13-inch 128GB laptop in Space Gray, $999 (orig. $1,099); amazon.com
- MacBook Air 13-inch 256GB laptop in Space Gray and Gold, $1,199 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 512GB laptop in Space Gray and Silver, $1,869 (orig. $1,999); amazon.com
- MacBook Pro 15-inch 256GB in Space Gray and Silver, $2,199.99 (orig. $2,399); amazon.com
- MacBook Pro 15-inch 512GB laptop in Space Gray, $2,499 (orig. $2,799); amazon.com
Best Dell Laptop Deals
- Inspiron 14-inch 2-In-1 Touch Display 128 GB laptop, $349.99 (orig. 399.99); amazon.com
- Inspiron 15-inch 3000 256GB laptop, $440 (orig. $549); amazon.com
- Inspiron 15-inch 7590 256GB laptop, $939.99 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
- XPS 15-inch 7590 512GB laptop, $1,399.99 (orig. $1,599.99); amazon.com
- XPS 15-inch 7590 1TB laptop with 4K UHD display, $1,899.99 (orig. $2,099.99); amazon.com
Best ASUS Laptop Deals
- VivoBook F510UA Thin & Lightweight FHD WideView 128GB laptop, $549.99 (orig. $629.99); amazon.com
- ZenBook 15-Inch Ultra Slim Compact 512GB laptop in Royal Blue, $1,199 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com
- ZenBook S13 13-Inch Ultra Thin & Light 256GB laptop, $799.99 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com
- ZenBook S13 13-Inch Ultra Thin & Light 512GB laptop, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,399.99); amazon.com
- ZenBook Pro 15-Inch 512GB laptop with innovative ScreenPad, $1,699 (orig. $2,299.99); amazon.com
- ZenBook Flip S 13-Inch Touchscreen Convertible 512BG laptop, $933.16 (orig. $1,399.99); amazon.com
Best Acer Laptop Deals
- Aspire E 15-Inch 1TB laptop, $309.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
- Aspire 5 15-Inch Slim laptop with 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U processor, $309.95 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
- Aspire 5 15-Inch Slim laptop with 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 processor, $349.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
- Spin 5 with Full HD Multi-Touch display and Alexa built-in 1TB laptop, $699.99 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals
- Lenovo Flex 14-Inch 2-in-1 Convertible flash storage laptop with Full HD display and touch screen, $549.99 (orig. $579.99); amazon.com
- Lenovo Flex 14-Inch 2-in-1 Convertible 126 GB laptop with HD display and Touch Screen, $419.99 (orig. $449); amazon.com
Best Gaming Laptop Deals
- Razer Blade 15-Inch 512GB gaming laptop, $2,299.99 (orig. $2,599.99); amazon.com
- MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-066 15-Inch 512GB gaming laptop, $1,002.49 (orig. $1,099); amazon.com
- Acer Predator Helios 300 256GB gaming laptop with Full HD Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com
- ASUS ROG Strix Hero III 17-Inch gaming laptop, $1,649.99 (orig. $1,799.99); amazon.com
- ASUS TUF 15-Inch 1TB SSD gaming laptop, $1,044.98 (orig. $2,199.99); amazon.com
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar III 15-Inch gaming laptop, $1,949.99 (orig. $2,299.99); amazon.com
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Thin & Portable 15-Inch 1TB gaming laptop, $2,199.99 (orig. $2,399.99); amazon.com