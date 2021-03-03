Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and Cellular Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you've been considering purchasing an Apple Watch on Amazon, now is the time to do it. The Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and cellular connectivity is at its lowest price ever, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, along with major discounts on previous models.

Since the Fitbit app is currently down, you might be looking for other fitness tracking options like the Apple Watch Series 6. The version that's going for its best price ever has a 40-millimeter face, a silver aluminum case, and a white sport band. It lets you call, text, and get directions right from your watch, regardless of where you are. And you can use the watch to measure your blood oxygen level, check your heart beat, and track your daily activity.

You can also score the Series 6 watch with just GPS functionality on sale for $49 off the original price. This model has a 44-millimeter face, a space gray aluminum case, and a black sport band, and it also lets you take calls and reply to text messages as long as you're connected to WiFi.

Shop Apple Watches on Sale

The Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular is also on sale for 40 percent off. It has a 44-millimeter face with a gold stainless steel case and a stone sport band. Like the Series 6 model, it lets you call, text, check email, track your health data, and more, just with a slightly less high-resolution screen.

And if you're looking for the lowest possible price tag, check out Apple's most affordable smartwatch, the Series 3 with GPS, which is on sale for $169. It's available in both silver aluminum with a white sport band and space gray aluminum with a black sport band, each with a 38-millimeter retina display.

These popular smartwatches won't stay in stock for long, so be sure to shop the Apple Watch Series 6 for its best price ever, along with the other discounted models on Amazon.

