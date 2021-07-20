All Four Apple AirPods Editions Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Apple fans and deal hunters, it's a great time to upgrade your headphones.
Amazon dropped a new sale on Apple AirPods Pro, putting them at one of their lowest prices since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The popular Bluetooth earbuds with 190,000 five-star ratings are marked down to $189.99, which is 24 percent off their usual price tag. Amazon also launched discounts on the rest of Apple's AirPod assortment, including its newest AirPods Max headphones.
Amazon Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Max, from $479.99 (orig. $549)
The AirPods Pro are Amazon's best-selling headphones overall, surpassing over 9,000 options available through the retailer. They've earned a near-perfect rating and thousands of praise-filled reviews from shoppers who rave about their sound quality, noise-cancelling feature, and long battery life, which makes this deal even more compelling.
The Pro edition comes with several standard features, like fast Bluetooth pairing and in-case charging, but the pair also boasts a series of neat features that you won't find in previous AirPods. The now-$189 earbuds offer two types of listening: active noise cancelling and a transparency mode that allows in some environmental sounds (like car horns) for safer walking and commuting. They're also sweat- and water-resistant, and they come with a series of silicone tips for a more personalized fit.
Shoppers can also snag the wired charging AirPods, wireless charging AirPods, and the latest on-ear AirPods Max headphones on sale. They all come with impressive savings right now, like the newest headphones, which are $69 off. And while the holidays tend to be a great time to get Apple tech on sale, deals often sell out quickly, making now an even better time to get your preferred style while they're in stock and going for less. Shop Amazon's new AirPods deals below, or head over to Amazon's Apple store to find even more offers on its various devices.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, from $479.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com
- All Four Apple AirPods Editions Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- Naomi Osaka Wore a $265 Swimsuit for Her History-Making Sports Illustrated Cover — but This Amazon Dupe Is Just $25
- Here's Exactly Where to Get Kylie Jenner's Metallic Bikini — for as Little as $23
- Ditch Your Jeans for These $30 Breathable Cotton Palazzo Pants That Are 'Perfect for the Summer Heat'