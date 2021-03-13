Never Lose Your AirPods Again With These Best-Selling Case Covers — All Under $20

Amazon shoppers love this case cover because it’s thin, includes a key ring, and comes in a variety of different colors. The silicone cover provides a sleek finish, and the front LED light that indicates how charged your AirPods are is always visible. The bottom has an opening so that you’re able to charge your AirPods and their case without removing the cover. It’s available in 48 (yes, 48!) different colors so there’s definitely an option for everyone.

“The fit is perfect and it doesn’t slide out or bend when I open my case. Amazing quality for the price,” one customer wrote.

Buy It! R-Fun AirPods Case Cover, $5.99; amazon.com