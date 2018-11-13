Amazon Announces New Headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia

Amazon has chosen some prime locations for its new headquarters.

Amazon, which is based in Seattle, has settled on New York City and Northern Virginia as spots for its headquarters, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. It will plant itself in Long Island City and National Landing.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The company will pour $5 billion into opening up 50,000 jobs in N.Y.C. and Virginia. Amazon considered 238 destinations as possibilities for its headquarters, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon further said that Nashville will become the home of its Center of Excellence for its Operations, which will hire 5,000 more people.

RELATED: Amazon Increases Minimum Wage for U.S. Employees to $15 an Hour: ‘We Listened to Our Critics’

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon, stated in the press release. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come. The team did a great job selecting these sites, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of these communities.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in the press release, “This is a giant step on our path to building an economy in New York City that leaves no one behind. We are thrilled that Amazon has selected New York City for its new headquarters.”

RELATED VIDEO: Delivery Driver for Amazon Steals Puppy; Owner Emails Jeff Bezos and Is Reunited with His Dog

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently became the youngest woman elected to Congress, tweeted that Queens residents felt “outrage” about the news.

“Amazon is a billion-dollar company. The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here,” she wrote.

Amazon is a billion-dollar company. The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 13, 2018

RELATED: 6-Year-Old Girl Secretly Buys Nearly $400 Worth of Toys from Her Mom’s Amazon Account

New York’s state senator Michael Gianaris and council member Jimmy Van Bramer put out a statement expressing “serious reservations about the reported deal.”

“Offering massive corporate welfare from scarce public resources to one of the wealthiest corporations in the world at a time of great need in our state is just wrong,” they wrote.