If you missed your chance to get Apple’s wildly popular AirPods on sale on Black Friday, don’t fret! You still have one more chance to grab them at a discount today.

While the two major Apple AirPods Cyber Monday deals on Amazon are temporarily out of stock, we tracked down another rare discount at Walmart to help you save on the top-rated wireless earbuds that continue to be a popular holiday gift year after year.

Apple AirPods Cyber Monday Deals:

Those who want to cut cords without cutting into their budget should consider the original Apple AirPods. The $144 earbuds (orig. $159) come with all of the basic features and have earned an impressive number of five-star reviews — more than 3,000 to be exact! With fast Bluetooth pairing, up to 24 hours of battery life, and built-in touch controls, the wireless earbuds make it easy to listen to entertainment and make phone calls on the go. Reviewers call them “worth every penny.”

The new $234.99 Pro version (orig. $249), which dropped earlier this fall, are currently out of stock but you can set an alert for when they return. The updated model comes with all of the above features, plus a customizable fit, a water- and sweat-resistant design, plus new active noise-cancelling and “transparency” modes, the latter of which lets you hear both what you’re listening to and the world around you.

If you want a discounted pair from Walmart, now’s the time to get them! Just like the wireless charging case style, these deals are likely to sell out before Walmart and Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday sales wrap up, so you’ll have to move fast if you want to grab them while they’re on sale and in stock.

