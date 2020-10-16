Amazon Is Still Offering 3 Outrageously Good Apple AirPods Deals Following Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We cannot believe these are still in stock and on sale

Prime Day may be over (at least officially), but surprisingly, some of Amazon’s best offers are still available.

Apple AirPods Pro and the wireless charging Apple AirPods are both currently in stock and going for their Prime Day prices. The Pro version, which was on sale for its best price to date, is still marked down to $199 while the wireless charging AirPods are discounted to $150. The less expensive wired charging AirPods are also on sale and 21 percent off.

Apple AirPods Deals:

While the most affordable AirPods, the wired charging version, are going for $10 more than their Prime Day sale price, the discounted earbuds are still a steal at $125 (FYI, this is still one of their best sale prices ever). And unlike Amazon’s previous member-only offer, this markdown is available to all shoppers — no Prime subscription necessary (but if you want free two-day shipping, sign up for a free 30-day trial).

The wireless charging style came with the steepest discount on Prime Day, and it’s still going for that same 25 percent off. Shoppers can get the top-rated earbuds for $150 while supplies last. The incredible offer is the way to go if you’re looking for AirPods that are compatible with charging pads and power up just like the most recent iPhones.

The Prime Day savings are still going strong when it comes to Apple AirPods Pro as well. The newest and most impressive edition is 20 percent off and marked down to under $200. These impressive headphones are just a bit more than the wireless charging style and come with several neat features, like active noise cancellation, a sweat- and water-resistant design, and tips in various sizes for a more custom fit.

Given the increased need for high-quality earbuds while folks continue to learn, work, and attend meetings from home, they’re likely to be one of the hottest gifts this year and may sell out before the holiday season. If you’ve been eyeing the Bluetooth headphones or know someone who needs a pair, now’s the time to place your order before they go back up in price — or worse, run out of stock.

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $124.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

