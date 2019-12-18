Tech

Get the latest tech news and features from PEOPLE.com, including breaking news about tech developments and pioneers Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

latest news

Amazon's Alexa Can Help Change Subject of Conversation During Christmas Arguments

Amazon's Alexa Can Help Change Subject of Conversation During Christmas Arguments

Fun debate questions and thoughtful responses are set up on the virtual assistant to lighten the mood if a heated holiday conversation occurs
Read More
#SeeHer Story Honors Marie and Irène Curie, the Nobel Prize-Winning Mother/Daughter Scientist Duo, in Episode 11

#SeeHer Story Honors Marie and Irène Curie, the Nobel Prize-Winning Mother/Daughter Scientist Duo, in Episode 11

#SeeHer Story airs on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handles
Read More
Bose Headphones, UGG Slippers, and 33 More Last-Minute Gifts You Can Shop on Amazon

Bose Headphones, UGG Slippers, and 33 More Last-Minute Gifts You Can Shop on Amazon

Almost all of them are on sale!
Read More
These Earmuff Headphones Will Keep Your Ears Warm While Playing Music — and They’re Only $20

These Earmuff Headphones Will Keep Your Ears Warm While Playing Music — and They’re Only $20

You can now blast Christmas music on repeat without worrying about frostbite
Read More
Why Yes, You Can Score a 75-Inch TV for $1,200 Off at Walmart Right Now

Why Yes, You Can Score a 75-Inch TV for $1,200 Off at Walmart Right Now

Now has never been a better time to upgrade your living room
Read More
The Super-Popular Revlon Hair Brush Dryer Is on Sale Today — but Not for Long

The Super-Popular Revlon Hair Brush Dryer Is on Sale Today — but Not for Long

It will give you a salon-worthy blowout in minutes
Read More

More Tech

These Are the 10 Electronics Amazon Shoppers Want the Most Right Now

These Are the 10 Electronics Amazon Shoppers Want the Most Right Now

Netflix's Twitter Account Asks for Brand-Friendly Sexual Double Entendres — Read the Hilarious Replies

Netflix's Twitter Account Asks for Brand-Friendly Sexual Double Entendres — Read the Hilarious Replies

Social Media Giant TikTok Sued for Allegedly Transferring Teens’ Data to China

Social Media Giant TikTok Sued for Allegedly Transferring Teens’ Data to China

PSA: Tons of iPads Are Still Marked Down on Amazon Right Now

PSA: Tons of iPads Are Still Marked Down on Amazon Right Now

You Have Just a Few More Hours to Shop These Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles

You Have Just a Few More Hours to Shop These Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles

Cyber Madness! The New Apple Watch Is Crazy Discounted on Amazon — and You Only Have 7 Hours Left to Shop It

Cyber Madness! The New Apple Watch Is Crazy Discounted on Amazon — and You Only Have 7 Hours Left to Shop It

You Can Save Up to $300 on Apple Devices Right Now — but the Sale Ends Soon

All Tech

Mark Hurd, Oracle CEO and Former Hewlett-Packard Boss, Dies at 62

Mark Hurd, Oracle CEO and Former Hewlett-Packard Boss, Dies at 62

Fortnite Has Vanished — and Fans Have No Idea When or If It Will Return

Fortnite Has Vanished — and Fans Have No Idea When or If It Will Return

You Can Save $2,000 on This Smart Samsung TV on Amazon Right Now

You Can Save $2,000 on This Smart Samsung TV on Amazon Right Now

Amazon Already Slashed the Price of This New Apple iPad for Launch Day

Amazon Already Slashed the Price of This New Apple iPad for Launch Day

Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This Smart Plug Set With Over 2,500 Five-Star Reviews

Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This Smart Plug Set With Over 2,500 Five-Star Reviews

You Can Still Get This Smart TV for Way Less on Amazon

You Can Still Get This Smart TV for Way Less on Amazon

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Get Interactive Netflix Special Where Fans Choose Their Own Jokes

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Get Interactive Netflix Special Where Fans Choose Their Own Jokes

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Announces Divorce from Wife MacKenzie After 25 Years of Marriage

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Announces Divorce from Wife MacKenzie After 25 Years of Marriage

Amazon Announces New Headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia

Amazon Announces New Headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia

Thousands of Google Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Company's Handling of Sexual Harassment

Thousands of Google Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Company's Handling of Sexual Harassment

Elon Musk Reveals 'Painful' and 'Excruciating' Year in Tear-Filled Interview

Elon Musk Reveals 'Painful' and 'Excruciating' Year in Tear-Filled Interview

Sofia Vergara Confirms Her Instagram Has Been Hacked: 'We Are After Them'

Sofia Vergara Confirms Her Instagram Has Been Hacked: 'We Are After Them'

WATCH: PEOPLE Now Host Jeremy Parsons Rides Ray J's A-List Approved Scoot-E-Bike!

WATCH: PEOPLE Now Host Jeremy Parsons Rides Ray J's A-List Approved Scoot-E-Bike!

I’m a Silicon Valley CEO. This Is How I’m Going to Fight Sexism and Harassment

I’m a Silicon Valley CEO. This Is How I’m Going to Fight Sexism and Harassment

Google Doodle Celebrates Veterans Day with a Silhouette for Each Military Branch

Google Doodle Celebrates Veterans Day with a Silhouette for Each Military Branch

A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming! Here's How (and Where) to Watch It

A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming! Here's How (and Where) to Watch It

Tell Siri 'I See a Little Silhouette of a Man' – and Five Other Funny Things You Didn't Know Your Digital Assistant Could Do

Tell Siri 'I See a Little Silhouette of a Man' – and Five Other Funny Things You Didn't Know Your Digital Assistant Could Do

Uber Director Resigns After Making an 'Inappropriate' Comment About Women

Uber Director Resigns After Making an 'Inappropriate' Comment About Women

'Unspeakable Tragedy': Uber CEO’s Mother Killed in Boat Crash and Father Hospitalized

'Unspeakable Tragedy': Uber CEO’s Mother Killed in Boat Crash and Father Hospitalized

Uber Reportedly Worked Around Police Investigations With a Secret Trick

Uber Reportedly Worked Around Police Investigations With a Secret Trick

14 Cool Tech Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

14 Cool Tech Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

What’s a Bot, Anyway? 5 Things to Know About PEOPLE's Personalized Bot on Facebook Messenger

What’s a Bot, Anyway? 5 Things to Know About PEOPLE's Personalized Bot on Facebook Messenger

Time Inc's New Life VR Platform Lets Viewers Climb Mount Everest (Plus, Experience Mars!)

Time Inc's New Life VR Platform Lets Viewers Climb Mount Everest (Plus, Experience Mars!)

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.