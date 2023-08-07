Teacher Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Boy in School Basement, 'Incredibly Brave Young Man' Came Forward

A 74-year-old former teacher in Wisconsin was found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage student and faces hundreds of years in prison for the crimes, authorities said.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted by a Monroe County jury on the 25 counts against her for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male student in the basement of a private school in Tomah during the 2016-2017 school year, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said in a July 31 press release.

The jury deliberated for five hours before returning a guilty verdict.

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles wrote. “He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

Skiles asked Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe to revoke Nelson-Koch’s bond and remand her to custody pending sentencing, but the judge released Nelson-Koch on GPS monitoring until her Oct. 27 sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors said Nelson-Koch faces more than 600 years in prison.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

