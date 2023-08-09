Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Teen Over 4-Year-Period After Alleged Grooming on Snapchat

A Las Vegas teacher is accused of sexually abusing a student over a four-year period.

Kaitlin Glover, 34, was charged on Wednesday with lewdness with a child of 14 or 15 along with two counts of being a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older, according to Glover's Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, KLAS and FOX5.

Attorney Marc Cook, who represents the school, wrote in a statement on Monday that Glover was employed at Mountain View Christian Schools while the alleged victim was a student, according to the Review-Journal.

The alleged victim told the LVMPD on June 6, 2022, that she had sexual contact with her teacher, whom she identified as Glover, according to KLAS. The alleged victim told police that beginning in December 2017, Glover gave her support and advice, which progressed to the pair messaging each other on Snapchat.

The former student said she and Glover also talked on the phone daily throughout their alleged four-year relationship. According to KLAS, police obtained phone records from the alleged victim that showed calls between the former student and Glover from November 2018 to July 2020. Records from Glover’s phone showed that the former student's phone had been contacted 430 times by Glover between Aug. 2020 and Jan. 2022.

According to the former student's report to police, during these conversations, Glover would allegedly ask her about her past relationships and sexual activity. The alleged victim claimed to police that Glover also sent her nude photos of herself via Snapchat and that the two would engage in phone sex. Beginning in fall 2018, Glover allegedly would frequently pick up the former student from school and perform sex acts in Glover's van.

The former student kept her alleged relationship with Glover a secret from her family and friends.

“[She] did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect, Kaitlin Glover, said she would kill herself if [the child] left her or she would kill herself if she told the police,” the report stated, per the Review-Journal.

Glover, who the report said was employed as a teacher since August 2014, was interviewed by police in 2022 and denied the allegations, saying she was simply a "mother figure and mentor" to the girl, according to the arrest report.

According to the report, Glover told police she drove the student home several times and was "there for her" because the alleged victim had "many issues." Glover claimed she “put a lot of time and effort, including money, into [the student's] future,” and then the alleged victim ended contact with her. Glover said this upset her so she messaged the alleged victim, “I love you and miss you.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Glover is currently out on bail. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14. It's not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

In his statement, Cook said Glover has not worked at the school since the alleged victim's family told school officials about the abuse claims earlier this year. The alleged victim graduated in 2021.

“The School has and will continue to cooperate with the Metropolitan Police Department but they have not shared their findings with the school,” Cook added. “We wish the very best for the former student and hope the legal process and investigation get to the truth of this matter as expeditiously as possible.”



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.