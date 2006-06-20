They Said What? for June 20, 2006

• “We don’t know which country. But we’re looking at different countries.”

– Angelina Jolie, on her and Brad Pitt’s plan to adopt another child following the birth of their daughter Shiloh, to CNN’s Anderson Cooper

• “Acting against her was like taking a cold bath of terror every day. I was always ready to wet my pants.”

– Anne Hathaway, on costarring opposite Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, to Entertainment Weekly

• “Everyone is made differently, and that’s what makes us beautiful and unique. I want girls to look in the mirror and feel confident.”

– Ashlee Simpson – who, sources tell PEOPLE, got a nose job – on doing her part to counteract negative body images, to Marie Claire

• “Around 30, I kind of realized that alcohol really does solve your problems. Whoever said drinking doesn’t help lied. You live and you learn.”

– Jewel, on belatedly discovering the joys of drinking, to Blender

• “I did it with my dad. We’re country.”

– Britney Spears, explaining in part why she drove with son Sean Preston on her lap, to Dateline’s Matt Lauer

• “I’d love to see her, I have a few words. Anyone see where she is?”

– Tori Spelling, on being told husband Dean McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, was also at the MuchMusic Video Awards, to the Canadian Press

Johnny Depp

• “The phones don’t ring as much. Movies are never brought up in conversation. I’ll take the kids and we’ll stop by the garden and see how our tomatoes are doing. You know, old-fart stuff. Good stuff.”

– Johnny Depp, on why he lives in France, to Newsweek

• “It’s all phony, isn’t it?”

– David Letterman, referring to guest Paris Hilton s rift with former friend Nicole Richie

• “I can’t believe you figured it out.”

– Paris Hilton, to Letterman