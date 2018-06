Women of All Shapes and Sizes Participate in People's #ShareYourSize: Campaign – Now It's Your Turn

In an effort to show that size is just a number, PEOPLE is launching the #ShareYourSizeCampaign. Ten social media influences – including Iskra Lawrence (left) showing off her size 12 body – have already taken the plunge. To get in on the fun, just write your size on a piece of paper and strike a pose! You may be featured in PEOPLE magazine or on PEOPLE.com. Submit your photos by emailing them to shareyoursize@people.com, or by tagging #ShareYourSize on Twitter and Instagram till May 14, 2016. For all the official rules, see People.com/ShareYourSizeRules.