Couples Watch: Rihanna & Chris, Hilary & Mike ...

• Rihanna, cruising through West Hollywood with beau Chris Brown. The musical couple ran errands together – and looked relaxed and at ease. (See photos of Rihanna and Chris Brown together – and other stars – at the BET Awards.)

• Hilary Duff, attending a Los Angeles Film Festival afterparty at the W Hotel with hockey player boyfriend Mike Comrie – and putting their affection on display.”They were total lovebirds,” an onlooker told us. From the VIP section to a table on the dancefloor and, finally, to the comfort of the couch, the twosome cozied up to each other all night – and were among the last to leave the bash.

• Hilary Swank and live-in agent-boyfriend John Campisi, sharing a Power Pilates session together at Equinox in Santa Monica. The actress – sporting a super short do – and her beau worked out intensely, but were still playful. The two left the studio hand-in-hand, an onlooker says, giggling on their way out.

• Private Practice‘s Kate Walsh, beating the heat over a relaxed lunch of octopus salad with husband Alex Young at Fred Segal Mauro Café in Los Angeles.

• Other couples dining at Mauro Café recently: Nicky Hilton, holding hands with David Katzenberg while waiting for their food to arrive. The handbag designer dined on chicken salad and spaghetti with pink sauce. And Emmy Rossum shared bites of her boyfriend Justin Siegel‘s pasta dish.

• Robert Downey Jr., nuzzling wife Susan‘s neck and giving her a series of quick pecks while out for dinner at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont. The actor dined with seven other people – and spread his affection around. According to an onlooker, he hugged the entire table on his way out.

• By REAGAN ALEXANDER, JENNIFER GARCIA and MAUREEN HARRINGTON

Want to see where the celebrity action goes down? Tour all the Celebrity Hot Spots.

Friday’s Caught in the Act >