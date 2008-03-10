Couples Watch: Mischa & Taylor, Sienna & Rhys . .

• Mischa Barton, stepping out to lunch in West Hollywood with her new beau, Rooney guitarist Taylor Locke. Later, the actress stopped by a memorial concert for filmmaker Brandon Schantz at the Roxy, where Locke’s band performed. Barton headed straight backstage – then took her spot in a booth to get into the music, clapping with her arms above her head at the end of each song and bopping her head to the music. After the show, Barton retreated backstage again before coming out with her beau, holding him around the waist and kissing him on the lips.

• Jessica Simpson, sharing dim sum with her family, then returning for cocktails with Tony Romo at SINO Restaurant & Lounge in San Jose, Calif. Simpson’s drink of choice? The pomegranate margarita, a source says.

• Rachael Ray, nibbling on a Godiva chocolate panini with her husband at Miami’s Delano Hotel.

Stefan/INF

• Sienna Miller, strolling in West Hollywood with beau Rhys Ifans. The couple stopped by Urth Caffe – and also made a pitstop at Trashy Lingerie, where Miller made a purchase.

• Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and his wife, actress Keisha Nash, dining at Morton’s The Steakhouse in Cleveland. The happy couple chatted with the staff until the restaurant closed, a source says.

• By JENNIFER GARCIA, ALONDRA HERNANDEZ, ALYSSA SHELASKY and MICHELLE TAN