Couples Watch: Kate Hudson Does a Script Reading for Her Rocker Beau

Plus: Kevin Jonas shares cocktails and kisses with his wife, Brody & Avril, and all the latest scoop on star romance

• Is he her muse? Kate Hudson, reading aloud from a script to her rocker boyfriend Matt Bellamy during a coffee break at Vienna’s Hotel Imperial’s café terrace. The actress, who’s following Bellamy and his band Muse on their European tour, was sporting a gray T-shirt and dark glasses during the sweet outing.

• Kevin Jonas, ordering vodka and cranberry cocktails for his wife Danielle in between a few smooches at New York’s Empire Hotel rooftop bar. There after premiering Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Jonas and his wife celebrated at the private party with his brothers, Nick and newly 21-year-old Joe, who gladly presented his ID to the bartender before collecting his Bud Light Lime.

• Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn floated across the room, socializing with guests and crew at the Piranha 3D afterparty inside Bardot Hollywood. The couple seemed “blissful and sweet” all night, an onlooker says, adding that they stuck close to each other all night. At one point, O’Connell introduced his wife to his costar Kelly Brook.

• Brody Jenner and Avril Lavigne, dining on the patio at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont with Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson. The PDA-loving couple was happy to cuddle at the table, as the three shared red wine and conversation. Jenner took a backseat, letting the ladies do most of the talking – but he kept his eyes on Lavigne throughout their dinner of appetizers.

• Donald Faison and longtime girlfriend CaCee Cobb, working out together at an Equinox in West Hollywood. Across the gym: Glee‘s Cory Monteith was covered in sweat as he completed a tough workout with weights.