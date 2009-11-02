Couples Watch: Jessica & Cash, Khloe & Lamar

• During a recent visit to Las Vegas, Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren hung out at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino where they took a private tour of the new HRH Tower – wearing hard hats – which is scheduled to open in December. The two also checked out a concert by the Steve Miller Band and, of course, stopped into the casino.

• Just a week before his 30th birthday, Lamar Odom and wife Khloe Kardashian dropped by Buttercake Bakery in L.A.’s Sunset Plaza. The “happy and affectionate” couple tried on birthday hats and also left with two red velvet cupcakes, a cookies and cream cupcake and a pumpkin cupcake. Could they be catering a party?

• Paris Hilton brought sister Nicky and tagged along to beau Doug Reinhardt‘s guys’ night out at Nobu West Hollywood, where the group, which included Brody Jenner, drank beer and sake over a funny meal. Later, the group continued their night out at Voyeur, where the heiress and Reinhardt weren’t shy about making out in front of anybody who’d watch. In between makeout sessions, though, they hit the dancefloor – but Hilton also busted a move atop her booth as clubgoers encouraged her wild dancing.

• Newlyweds Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy shared a quiet dinner at Indochine in New York. “They were very sweet,” says an onlooker, “just enjoying their meal and [acting] adorable together.” Up the street, Elizabeth Berkley and hubby Greg Lauren stopped in for a quick bite at Republic in Union Square.

• Sir Paul McCartney, arriving to the Actor’s Fund dinner at Blue Fin in New York with girlfriend Nancy Shevell on his arm. The singer, who was the evening’s guest of honor, enjoyed a special vegetarian menu and “was super friendly,” a source says.

• By JENNIFER GARCIA and LESLEY MESSER

