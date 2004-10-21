Celebrity Crushes

Julianne Moore: “Donny Osmond. I loved Donny Osmond. I liked Michael Jackson too. It’s very disappointing now. But Donny was so cute and he was 16, so he was older and more sophisticated. Isn’t that awful?”

Rob Schneider (Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo): “Gwyneth Paltrow. She’s charming, beautiful, and not afraid to be funny … and she’s hot!”

Kelly Hu: “I have a crush on Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro. They’re the coolest, hottest couple. I met them, and didn’t need to tell them – the drool coming out of my mouth was kind of a clue.”

Kevin Kline: “Meryl Streep, because she throws herself passionately into that deep, dangerous ocean of human passion.”

Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts quarterback): “Julia Roberts. She’s a great actor, but is she tall. I like tall, and she has the world’s best smile.”

Mila Kunis: “Brad Pitt, but I’m just saying Brad Pitt. He’s adorable, but so what. I don’t know, it’s hard to say. Every actor is cute and talented and I like them all.”

Michael Clarke Duncan: “Angelina Jolie. She has the whole package – the full lips, the eyes. Just beautiful. If I met her, I’d tell her I’m in love with her.” [IMAGE “2” “left” “std” ]Kelly Clarkson: Matthew McConaughey. He’s a Texas boy, he’s just hot, and he’s in great movies. A successful, hot, funny man, what more could you ask for?

Thora Birch: “I’ve got about five. The Deadwood guy, Timothy Olyphant. He’s so hot, but I’ve never met him. It must be the attitude.”

Selma Blair: “Steve Coogan (Around the World in 80 Days) is someone that really does it for me. I love people with a sense of humor.”

Cris Judd: “Kate Beckinsale. I’m a big fan of hers. Beautiful woman.”

Fonzworth Bentley: “Miss Piggy. She is so fabulous. She is a strong-willed woman. She backhands men and wears fabulous jewelry.”

Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos): “Wonder Woman. That belt? That golden lasso? Come on, already.”

Jaime Gleicher (MTV’s Rich Girls): “Colin Farrell. It’s the bad boy thing. He’s beautiful to look at. I’ve never met him – I don’t know if I want to because he’s so untouchable, it might ruin it for me.”

Meredith Phillips (The Bachelorette): “George Clooney. I’d probably have a cocktail and hang out. I like the no-nonsense kind of attitude. He still has an air of sophistication about him. He’s very humorous and very funny. I like that.”

Joey Fatone: “Sandra Bullock. She’s funny, she’s awesome. I think she’s adorable. I’ve met her a couple times, I think she’s someone you could get to know and hang out with and have a good time with.”