• New beau Jake Gyllenhaal may not have been there but Taylor Swift was in good (and handsome) company at a taping of the CMT Artists of the Year special in Nashville. The singer got chatty with Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine before his band covered her song “Mine” on the show (which airs Dec. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET). During Maroon 5’s performance, Swift watched with her iPhone out (to snap pictures) and her hand over her mouth, then returned to Levine’s table to offer her review. “I told my band, “That’s so much cooler than the song I wrote,” Swift told him as he poured himself a glass of red wine.

• Ashley Greene and boyfriend Joe Jonas were got touchy-feely during a night out at Voyeur in L.A. When they weren’t holding hands, Greene would rub her beau’s back at the club where they were celebrating Kellan Lutz‘s new movie, Meskada. Though Greene did mingle with other guests, she and Jonas stole kisses whenever possible.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

• Lutz, meanwhile, was soaking up the attention from well-wishers at the party, which was also celebrating his YRB Magazine cover. He was consistently asked to pose for photos and wasn’t shy about the endless socializing. When he did have a free moment, though, he shared a laugh and quick chat with his Twilight costar, Greene.

• In Sin City to film their talk show at the Wynn, Kelly Ripa and co-host Regis Philbin enjoyed some (separate) Las Vegas entertainment. Ripa was spotted dining at Joël Robuchon inside the MGM Grand, while Philbin caught magician David Copperfield’s performance at the Hollywood Theatre.