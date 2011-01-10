Couples Watch: Ryan Phillippe & Amanda Seyfried's Cozy Breakfast Date

• Rumored lovebirds Ryan Phillippe and Amanda Seyfried shared a late-morning breakfast with friends on Friday at Los Angeles eatery Joan’s On Third. Seyfried, in a long coat and sunglasses, was joined by her dog Finn, and sat next to her beau at an outdoor table. “They were really cute,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “The two of them smiled the whole time.”

• Tom Cruise may be busy shooting his new movie Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in Vancouver, but the actor hasn’t been lonely. Recently, wife Katie Holmes visited her hubby on set – with daughter Suri in tow. Suri, who was with several friends, sat in a chair and watched the on-set action from the monitor. At one point, Holmes met Cruise with a warm kiss on the lips. The couple chatted, and then Cruise greeted his daughter by stroking her cheek and holding her hand while he continued chatting with Holmes in between scenes. After getting back to work, Cruise occasionally would stop to check the action on the monitors, while an excited Suri would run up and hug her father’s leg.

• Sweet couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, taking their pooches for a stroll at an L.A. park. The True Blood actress was in head-to-toe black, and enjoyed a beverage as she walked with her hubby and their pets.

• Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and girlfriend Gabrielle Union stopped into Lime Fresh Mexican Grill’s South Beach location for a dinner date. “They were laughing and having a good time,” an onlooker tells us. Union ordered a burrito, and Wade had four quesadillas – but took two of them to-go.

• By JENNIFER GARCIA and CHRISTINE KILPATRICK

