Caught in the Act!

• Before hitting the beach with fiancé Eric Johnson back on the west coast, Jessica Simpson was in Chicago enjoying some of the Windy City’s most popular eateries. First up: the Paris Club, a trendy French restaurant where Simpson shared sweet moments with Johnson and laughed with a group of friends. The party also enjoyed 10 signature menu items, including goat cheese au gratin and coq au vin during their leisurely three-hour meal. The following night, it was off to nearby Hub 51, this time with a group of 15, where the happy couple stole kisses at the table as they sampled an array of dishes (spicy tuna rolls, chicken enchiladas and lemon icebox pie). Says an onlooker of the couple: “Eric even carried Jessica’s designer bag while she was getting up to leave the table.”

• Gisele Bündchen put on her dancing shoes for the Spring Fling bash at New York’s Hiro Ballroom, which is the unofficial kickoff to the Met Costume Institute Gala. The supermodel danced up a storm near fellow reveler Fergie, though the ladies never acknowledged each other. Fergie, meanwhile, was really getting into her moves, and drew a feverish crowd of people who wanted to dance with her. Also there: Will Smith and Jay-Z, who arrived without their wives.

• Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy got in some extra practice when Prince called the Dancing with the Stars duo up on stage during his L.A. gig to show off their moves. The feisty dance partners tore it up to his song “Kiss” and, as Alley Tweeted Sunday morning, it was “SOOO flipping FUN!!!”

• Glee‘s Chord Overstreet, partying with rumored girlfriend Emma Roberts at the Standard Hotel in N.Y., along with his castmates Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale after a Cinema Society event. Says an onlooker of Overstreet and Roberts: “They seemed close.”

• By PAUL CHI, JENNIFER GARCIA, ELIZABETH LEONARD and LINDA MARX

PEOPLE is now on Foursquare! Get tips on the latest celeb hot spots and unlock special badges.

Couples Watch: Orlando Bloom Dotes on Miranda Kerr at N.Y.C. Party >