Caught in the Act!

• Three cheers! Christina Aguilera, toasting her costars after the L.A. Burlesque premiere at Drai’s Hollywood inside the W Hotel. The singer-actress drank only champagne throughout the night while hanging quietly in her cabana. Meanwhile, costar Cher stayed inside and out of the cold, but Cam Gigandet and AnnaLynne McCord were way more social: The 90210 actress was sitting at the owner’s table and drinking Ultimat vodka all night.

• After surprising everyone onstage, Jennifer Aniston celebrated the 24 Hour Plays with an afterparty at B.B. King Blues Club and Grill in New York. The actress sat a VIP table, chatted with friends (like Elizabeth Banks) and danced in her seat while sipping a drink. But she soon migrated to the dance floor, where she got down with Sam Rockwell, then took off before 1 a.m.

• Paris Hilton, partying at New York nightspot Avenue with sister Nicky. The ladies were sipping Original Moonshine whiskey drinks at their corner table and, an onlooker says, they were “dancing and laughing into the early hours of the morning.”

• They may have split, but Laura Dern and Ben Harper spent a sweet family day with kids Ellery, 9, and Jaya, 5, in L.A. The adults grabbed coffee at Caffe Luxxe, while their kids enjoyed ice cream from Sweet Rose Creamery at the Brentwood Country Mart. According to onlookers, “Laura and Ben seemed to get along great and were very friendly toward each other.”

• By MUSSARAT BATA, PERNILLA CEDENHEIM, JENNIFER GARCIA and DAHVI SHIRA

