• Halle Berry and beau Olivier Martinez headed to a favorite spot, Taverna Tony, in Malibu, Calif., for a meal alfresco on the bougainvillea-covered patio. The lovebirds shared hummus with caviar, baby octopus and a Greek salad, all washed down with white wine. “They held hands at the table and made several toasts,” an onlooker tells us. “It was very sweet to see her so happy and in love.”

• Fitness buff Hugh Jackman took a break from working out to focus on his inner wellbeing. He stopped into Juice Generation in New York’s West Village for the health shop’s signature “vital shot,” made with ginger, lemon and cayenne pepper. Also juicing it up in New York: Salma Hayek, who stopped into an uptown location for some fresh-pressed juice, and was “in great spirits,” according to an onlooker.

• Amy Adams was picking out birthday gifts for daughter Aviana at Petit Tresor in West Hollywood. The actress was shopping solo, and checked out the white summery dresses and outfits before her daughter’s first birthday on May 15.

• Is she stocking up before Italy? A svelte Snooki was spotted at Daffy’s in East Hanover, N.J., buying women’s swimwear and daywear.