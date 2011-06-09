• A decked-out Gwen Stefani hosted a private Harajuku-themed charity tea party at Royal/T in L.A. to benefit Save the Children’s Japan Earthquake Emergency Fund. Stefani was joined by sons Zuma, 2½ and Kingston, 5, as well as her mother, father, and hubby Gavin Rossdale at the event. The kids enjoyed themselves, playing with toys in the venue’s pop art installation, while Stefani serenaded the crowd with hits like “It’s My Life” along with her No Doubt bandmates.

• Ryan Phillippe played doting dad to kids Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7, at Kidstock Music and Arts Festival, held at a private home in Beverly Hills. The actor seemed very attentive and encouraged his kids to participate in all the activities at the Hudson Jeans-sponsored event. Also there: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘s Taylor Armstrong, who helped daughter Kennedy and her stepson make healthy homemade soda.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

• New couple alert? AnnaLynne McCord and Dominic Purcell didn’t hide their affection at the GBK Lounge inside L.A.’s SLS Hotel. The two held hands and shared kisses while they browsed the free wares and mingled with other guests. “They were all smiles and laughs,” an onlooker says.

• Lance Bass and Joe Francis ordered everything on the menu while previewing the food at Salinas, a new Spanish restaurant in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The guys especially loved the gambas (head-on shrimp with garlic and lemon juice), as well as the paella, a source says. To drink, Bass ordered an espresso martini, which the bartender whipped up especially for him.