Caught in the Act!

• Demi Moore, celebrating her new movie Another Happy Day with a cast dinner at Silver Restaurant in Park City, Utah, while in town for the Sundance Film Festival. The actress was joined by costars Ellen Barkin and Kate Bosworth at the Belvedere-sponsored bash but got a surprise later in the evening by hubby Ashton Kutcher, who originally planned to meet her in town the next day. The two danced up a storm, while Moore sipped orange juice and club soda during their night out.

• A single Shia LaBeouf, dining with his stylist friend Karolyn Pho on the patio at Lucques in L.A. The two arrived separately and had a low-key (and late) dinner, enjoying the restaurant’s set Sunday Supper menu. While the actor didn’t interact much with the restaurant’s staff, a source says the two looked like they were on a date.

• Hilary Duff, catching up with pals over dinner at Cleo inside the Redbury Hotel in Hollywood. The actress, who earlier denied pregnancy rumors, tucked into some tuna tartare and washed it down with some Pinot noir. According to an onlooker, she was in good spirits, laughing with her friends over the meal.

• Jessica Alba, taking her food to-go from Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop in Beverly Hills. The actress, who arrived in a black blazer and shades, grabbed the Antioxidant Orchard and Chop Chop salad, and also picked up a grilled chicken Panini sandwich with avocado pesto.

• Vin Diesel, partying at Playhouse Hollywood with a group of friends. The actor, who sipped a beer, was celebrating the birthday of Premiere Nightclub’s owner.

• By JENNIFER GARCIA, DAHVI SHIRA and JESSICA WEDEMEYER

