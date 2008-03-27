Caught in the Act!

Plus: Mom Dina shoots her reality show, Zac Efron gets pumped in N.Y.C. and more

• Lindsay Lohan, dining with a group of pals at Nobu. “Before the meal even started, Lindsay leaned into the table to her friends and the entire table got up and had a cigarette break outside,” says one fellow diner. It was a short meal for Lohan, who interrupted the get-together with Blackberry-ing and smoking before picking up a separate bill. “She looked great,” says the eyewitness.

• Meanwhile, on the other side of the country: Lindsay’s mom Dina Lohan, leaving Tesoro Restaurant in Westbury, N.Y., after shooting a segment of her E! reality show.

• Alanis Morissette, looking “nearly unrecognizable” as she placed a to-go order at Fred Segal Mauro Café. What kept the singer hidden? Why, her new hair! It was “very long, almost reddish brown with blonde in it,” our spy reports. And for the record, she ordered a cappuccino, lentil soup and arugula salad.

• Resident dreamboat Zac Efron, pumping iron at an Equinox gym in New York’s West Village. “He’s so cute!” an eyewitness tells us (thanks for the tip). Efron listened to music on his iPod and kept to himself as he lifted weights.

• Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, giving an impromptu performance of Alan Jackson’s “Midnight in Montgomery” at Nashville watering hole Loser’s. “He’s a great singer. Maybe he wasn’t lip-synching all those years,” a cynical onlooker reports.

• By BRYAN ALEXANDER, JEFFREY SLONIM, KRISTEN MASCIA, MAUREEN HARRINGTON, MARISA LAUDADIO and JENNIFER GARCIA