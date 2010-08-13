Caught in the Act!

• Chace Crawford helped pal (and nightlife impresario) Noah Tepperberg celebrate his birthday with a star-studded bash at Avenue in N.Y.C. The Gossip guy, in a green shirt, took in the scene, which included sparklers and plenty of popping champagne corks. Also at the bash: Miami-bound basketball star LeBron James , who mingled with revelers – as did David Arquette, who passed out balloons to the guests.

• Jamie Foxx, bringing his personal set of paddles to SPiN Hollywood, the ping-pong club inside L.A.’s Mondrian. The actor took to the tables for two hours of furious, late-night playing as he joked with partygoers.

• Kristin Chenoweth, sampling some Harry & David mini-paninis at the company’s holiday preview, fresh off a performance of her Broadway show Promises, Promises. Not yet full, the actress also made a beeline for the pies.

• Cocktail hour! Laura Linney, enjoying cocktails at the Alma Tequila-sponsored wrap party for her new Showtime dark comedy The Big C at New York’s Eventi Hotel. The actress was joined by castmates Gabourey Sidibe and Oliver Platt, as well as the whole crew, cast and the producers, who were sipping strawberry margaritas and other cocktails while watching outtakes from the show.

• Nip/Tuck‘s Kelly Carlson, treating herself to a pesto chicken sandwich at Plaisir, following her gym workout in West Hollywood.