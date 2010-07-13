Caught in the Act!

• After sharing a sweet mother-daughter visit to Disneyland, Salma Hayek took daughter Valentina for some art appreciation at the Getty Villa museum in Malibu, Calif. The two were joined by family friends, and Hayek, in a sundress and flip-flops, snapped pictures of her daughter playing in the family room. Valentina even got hands on with one interactive exhibit, drawing on vases with dry erase markers while Hayek proudly watched.

• Fresh off a hike in L.A.’s Runyon Canyon and days before The Hills‘s big finale, Lauren Conrad stopped by Lemonade for lunch. Dressed in blue exercise pants and a green sweatshirt, the reality star kept it casual as she greeted a friend on the patio. Conrad then headed in for lunch – and took some leftovers go to.

• Jennifer Aniston, dining with friend Kathy Najimy and five others at Katsuya L.A. Live. The group was headed to see The Dan Band, an indie rock comedy act, at Club Nokia after their meal.

• John Mayer was dining with a large group of friends at La Esquina in New York’s Soho neighborhood. The singer sat in a booth, and invited a female and her friend to join his party after chatting them up at the bar about his upcoming tour schedule and new music video plans.

• Justin Chambers, having a conversation spiked with laughter on the patio at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont. The Grey’s Anatomy star was with four friends for the lively meal, which was interrupted only after Chambers stopped into the hotel’s lobby and encountered a super-fan, who embraced him. After the encounter, Chambers returned to his table and rejoined the conversation.